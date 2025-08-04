The Green Bay Packers are hoping for a breakout year in the upcoming 2025 NFL season, which is slated to begin in just over a month. Last year, the Packers saw quarterback Jordan Love take a slight step back, primarily due to various injuries, after they signed him to a lucrative contract the previous offseason.

Recently, at the team's ongoing training camp, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur heaped praise on his young quarterback as he and the team prepare for the season.

One of the questions asked of LaFleur was how much Love has improved as a vocal leader out on the field.

“Night and day,” said LaFleur, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “Even from last year, and I thought he took a big jump last year. Way more presence. As the kids say, he's got aura.”

LaFleur also spoke on how serious Love is taking his role as the Packers' franchise player moving forward.

“You can see the urgency he's playing with right now,” LaFleur said. “A lot of times in this [era], you're going to go as far as your quarterback goes. But it does take everybody around him playing at a high level,” said LaFleur.

A big season for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hoping that this is the year they finally break through on a deep playoff run after knocking on the door of one for the last couple of postseasons.

Last year, the Packers were sent home by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round in what was a lopsided contest.

However, with Love at the controls and hopefully able to stay healthy this season, the sky could be the limit for this Packers squad.

“This is Jordan Love's team. That was the case by default when he took over as the starter in 2023. But Love is much more comfortable as a leader in Year 3 as a starter,” noted Fowler.

In any case, the Packers are slated to get their 2025 season underway with a marquee matchup against the NFL North divisional rival Detroit Lions on September 7 at home.