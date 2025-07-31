The Green Bay Packers are currently participating in training camp in preparation for the upcoming season, hoping that this is the year they will be able to go on a deep postseason run. The Packers recently saw their backup running back MarShawn Lloyd go down with an injury at practice, which was cause for concern among the fanbase, especially considering Lloyd's injury history.

However, recently, the team got a mildly optimistic update on the setback.

“Sources: #Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd suffered an abductor injury during Monday’s practice that will require rest, but it’s not expected to sideline him for long,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz also noted that “the second-year back has drawn rave reviews, and the team has high hopes for him as a complement to Josh Jacobs.”

The Packers could certainly use some help for Josh Jacobs in the backfield. Green Bay's running game was a mixed bag a season ago in the wake of Aaron Jones' departure to the NFC North divisional rival Minnesota Vikings, where he had an outstanding campaign, much to Packers fans' chagrin.

The Packers are also hoping for a healthy season out of Jordan Love, who missed multiple stints last season due to various injuries after becoming one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league the previous offseason.

Overall, Green Bay figures to have one of the more talented rosters in the NFC but has the misfortune of playing in the vaunted NFC North, which was a historically great division last year (although you wouldn't be able to discern that from their playoff performance, where they came away winless).

In any case, the Packers will get their first crack at a divisional rival when they open up their 2025 season at home against the Detroit Lions on September 7.