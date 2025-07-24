After two unsuccessful years with the New York Jets, Nathaniel Hackett will return to the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that his former offensive coordinator will rejoin the Packers' coaching staff in a different role.

With Adam Stenavich already operating as Green Bay's offensive coordinator, LaFleur said he brought Hackett back to be a defensive analyst. The head coach said the decision was based on the success Luke Getsy had in the position in 2024.

“He's kind of coming in and doing an analyst role for our defense,” LaFleur said in his Thursday morning training camp press conference. “Last year, we used [Luke] Getsy in a similar role.”

LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur speaks to the media 🎙️@emplifybellin https://t.co/Rz32DMAw8u — Green Bay Packers Football Club (@packers) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hackett has not worked a defensive job since 2004. He began his career as a linebackers coach at UC Davis in 2003 before transitioning into a defensive assistant role at Stanford the following year. Once Hackett joined Jon Gruden's staff as an offensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006, he remained an offensive coach for the next two decades.

Much like Hackett, the Packers hired Getsy after he was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders. Getsy was the team's offensive coordinator before his release and gave Green Bay's defense insight from his offensive-minded perspective.

Packers bring Nathaniel Hackett back for training camp

The Packers' defense evidently benefited from Getsy's arrival, ending the year allowing the fifth-fewest points and fourth-fewest total yards per game. LaFleur promoted Getsy to senior assistant for the 2025 season, paving the way for Hackett's return to the organization.

Green Bay's defense still has high expectations in 2025, but is expected to take a step back. The Packers lost star cornerback Jaire Alexander in the offseason and made few moves to compensate. While safety Xavier McKinney is coming off a first-team All-Pro season, their secondary is a clear weakness of the unit.

Conversely, the Packers' front seven, which was their strength in 2024, improved on paper. They return all seven starters, while adding Barryn Sorrell, Isaiah Simmons and Warren Brinson to the group. Green Bay allowed just 4.0 yards per carry in 2024, third-best in the NFL, and figures to be just as potent in 2025.