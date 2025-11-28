Though the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, 31-24, the game would feature a concerning sight as defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt went down and was carted out of the game. After Wyatt went down for the Packers, the outlook on his season is one that fans will hate to hear.

Happening in the fourth quarter against the Lions on Thursday afternoon, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero would report that Wyatt has suffered a fractured ankle, as it's expected to be a season-ending injury.

“Packers DL Devonte Wyatt, who was carted off in yesterday’s win over the Lions, suffered a fractured ankle, per me and Tom Pelissero,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Coach Matt LaFleur said post-game that it didn’t look good, indicating a major injury. Wyatt’s season is expected to be over.”

As Rapoport mentioned, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur would be honest about Wyatt's injury, saying how it didn't look good for the 27-year-old.

Packers' Matt LaFleur is “sick” about Devonte Wyatt's injury

Article Continues Below

Despite the Packers' huge Thanksgiving game against the Lions, it's hard to celebrate a ton when a crucial player on the team's defensive line goes down like that. The injury, now believed to be a fractured ankle, was not downplayed by LaFleur, saying how “sick” he is for Wyatt and the team, according to the Packers Wire.

“It doesn't look good, guys. I'm sick for him. I'm sick for us,” LaFleur said. “That's a critical loss for our football team, for our defense, obviously. I can't say enough great things about him in terms of just watching him mature, not only as a football player but as a person. I have a lot of love for Devonte Wyatt, and I think the whole locker room does too.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Wyatt's status looks like for the future and his recovery, but there's no denying that he looks to come back stronger and that Green Bay wants to win for him. The Packers are now 8-3-1, looking for their fourth straight win next Sunday against the Chicago Bears.