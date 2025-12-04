Jayden Reed used his first real football timeout to slow down, breathe, and, somehow, learn his way around a kitchen. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Reed has not played since Week 2, when a broken clavicle and Jones fracture in his left foot sent him to injured reserve and into double surgery for the first time in his career.

In a recent interview clip, Reed admitted the hardest part of sitting out was not actually that hard. “I kind of enjoyed it a little bit. Just to watch other guys go out there and take advantage of the opportunity,” he said, before noting this was his first time having surgery at any level.

Packers WR Jayden Reed said he “kind of enjoyed" sitting out because he got to watch other guys take advantage of their opportunities. He also said he learned how to cook while he was out—pasta, breakfast, salmon… anything. @NBC26 pic.twitter.com/LA1yWILdF0 — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now Reed sits in the middle of a 21-day practice window, back on the field in a limited role as the Packers weigh whether to activate him in time for Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. Coaches and medical staff still need to clear him before he can play again.

Green Bay misses more than just another body at receiver. Jayden Reed caught 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2023, then followed with 55 receptions for 857 yards and six scores in 2024 via ESPN, giving Jordan Love a true do-everything target.

Reed used the downtime to reset. “I learned a lot about patience, I learned how to cook, so that’s pretty much it,” he joked, sounding more like a guy back from a long offseason than a brutal injury stretch.

Before everything broke, Jayden Reed opened 2025 with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, then went down the next game against the Washington Commanders.

If he clears that last medical hurdle, the Packers get back a proven chain-mover who brings energy to every snap.