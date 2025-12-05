Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson took a shot at Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur back in January during his introductory press conference. When he was initially hired, Johnson claimed that one of the reasons he chose Chicago was that he enjoyed beating LaFleur twice a year as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

As it turns out, those comments were not forgotten by Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. Leading up to the Week 14 matchup between Green Bay and Chicago, Stenavich admits that he took Johnson's comments personally, according to Matt Scheidman of The Athletic.

“Yeah, you take it personal, for sure,” said Stenavich. “I'll just leave it at that.”

This is one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL, and it appears this matchup could be an emotional one for nearly everyone involved. The Packers and Bears don't typically like each other, but to have Ben Johnson fire shots at Matt LaFleur during the offseason certainly isn't sitting well with Green Bay.

The Week 14 matchup between the Packers and Bears will be the first this season, as they'll face off again in Week 16. It's an incredibly pivotal time of year for both clubs to be playing against each other, especially considering Chicago is just a half of a game ahead of Green Bay in the NFC North standings.

Their first matchup will be a home game for the Packers. A win for Green Bay will elevate the team ahead of the Bears in the NFC North. Meanwhile, a loss gives Chicago a 1.5-game lead over Green Bay. Additionally, the Detroit Lions would have an opportunity to close the gap.