Things are looking good in Wisconsin, as the Green Bay Packers made a statement by defeating the Detroit Lions 31-24 in Week 13 on Thanksgiving. Now, the Packers' playoff odds have improved, according to models from DVOA, The Athletic, and ESPN as they head into Week 14.

DVOA has set its predictions, and the Packers currently have a 19.4% DAVE rating. Ultimately, this indicates that the Packers' playoff odds are very favorable. The site also gives the Packers a 60.7% chance of winning the NFC North, with just a 29.7% chance of starting the playoffs as a wild card. Of course, much of that might change this weekend. The Packers play the Bears at Lambeau Field in a game that could determine the division.

The ESPN model is slightly different, with a different scale. Currently, they give Green Bay a 91% chance of making the playoffs. Their model also provides the Pack with a 57% chance of winning the NFC North. Additionally, it gives Green Bay a 17% chance of securing a first-round bye and an 18% chance of reaching the Super Bowl.

The Athletic model had some variations of this as it made its predictions for the rest of the season while going over the analytics. Significantly, it gave Green Bay a 91% chance of making the playoffs, a 59% chance of winning the NFC North, a 12% chance of snagging a first-round bye, and a 7% chance of reaching the Super Bowl.

Article Continues Below

The Packers' battle with the Bears will be the first of two over three weeks. So far, they have done quite well throughout the NFL season, sitting at 8-3-1 with a 3-0 division record. But now, they will play three divisional games over their final five contests. These matchups will heavily dictate whether they win the division or make the playoffs. While they have not clinched a playoff spot yet, their sweep of the Lions has solidified their status.

After hosting the Bears in Week 14, the Packers will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos. Then, they will head to the Windy City to battle the Bears for the second time in three weeks. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will come to town in Week 17, as the Packers host them at Lambeau. Finally, they will end the season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Packers can go 4-1 down the stretch, with at least one win over the Bears, they will absolutely cement the division title, and possibly gain a first-round bye. Currently, the Broncos seem like the toughest challenge for the Packers, and the game against the Bears in Chicago could prove challenging. With Jordan Love at quarterback, Josh Jacobs at running back, and Christian Watson as their top receiver, the offense has a chance to flourish down the stretch. If the Packers could have a good finish to the regular season, they could see some playoff games at Lambeau Field in January.