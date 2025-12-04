The Green Bay Packers are coming off a huge road win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. They improved to 8-3-1 on the season and will host the first-place Chicago Bears on Sunday evening. The Bears are 9-3, so the winner of this match-up will move into first place in the NFC North, and potentially the entire NFC as well.

The Packers have been without their two rising-star receivers for the majority of the season. Rookie Matthew Golden has only played in nine games, while Jaden Reed has only played in two. Reed has yet to be officially cleared to return from the IR, whereas Golden has been dealing with a wrist injury he suffered in the game against the New York Giants. Golden was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday.

On Thursday, both Reed and Golden were spotted at practice, which is a good sign moving forward.

Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden continue to practice today. Big week for Jordan Love to potentially get some playmakers back. pic.twitter.com/gjwnCfeoKy — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's been a very disappointing season for Golden. The rookie has just 24 catches for 286 yards on the season. Packers fans were ecstatic when they drafted the receiver in the first round, but he has yet to make an impact. There are 112 players with more receiving yards than him.

Jordan Love will hope to have at least one of his two receivers back. It seems that Golden might be on track to play before Reed does, but there is still a chance that Reed is activated before the game if he can practice in at least a limited fashion on Thursday or Friday. Reed said that he has been learning while watching for the majority of the season.