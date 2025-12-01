After the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts in a dramatic thriller on Sunday, 20-16, it came with the return of star quarterback C.J. Stroud. As Stroud returned from injury for the Texans against the Colts, he would speak about the team's chances down the line off the back of the huge win.

In the victory over Indianapolis, Stroud would throw for 276 yards to go along with one interception, while completing 22 of his 35 pass attempts. Stroud had missed the past three games, though Houston won every single one, as the quarterback would be asked about the outlook of his team.

“We're super dangerous, we lost some close games against some really good teams,” Stroud said to Evan Washburn of CBS Sports. “And if we find a way to win some close games going past Thanksgiving, we'll be able to put ourselves in position to do whatever we want…But it's a grind every week, and it's hard to win the league. But, if you can get it done, man, it's a blessing.”

"We're super dangerous." – CJ Stroud talking with our @EvanWashburn following a HUGE divisional win over the Colts pic.twitter.com/swRhzGREVK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2025

Article Continues Below

Though it may not be the most exciting outing from Stroud, he would admit how he was “a little rusty,” mentioning the early pick, but would get better as the game went along.

“I was a little rusty,” Stroud said. “At first, that early interception off a turnover, got to clean that up. But other than that, I felt like I distributed the ball well, was accurate, put our guys in position, but it's not me without our protection, our ability to run the ball, and our receivers running around and tight ends.”

Stroud looks to lead Houston to its fifth straight win as the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.