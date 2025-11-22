The Houston Texans made a surprising roster move ahead of their Week 12 matchup. They released running back Dameon Pierce and exposed him to waivers. On Friday, the NFL transaction wire confirmed what many expected: Pierce officially cleared waivers. That officially makes him a free agent for the first time in his career. Now, at just 25 years old, the former Texans starter suddenly finds himself one of the most intriguing late-season options on the open market.

Pierce’s release marks the end of a turbulent run in Houston. He was once viewed as the future of the Texans’ backfield. Early on, the former fourth-round pick burst onto the scene with a standout rookie campaign in 2022. He rushed for 939 yards and finished with over 1,100 scrimmage yards. His bruising style and relentless yards-after-contact production made him a fan favorite. Pierce blossomed into a key piece of Houston’s rebuilding offense.

However, injuries, coaching changes, and an increasingly crowded depth chart diminished his role over time. By 2025, Pierce’s usage had plummeted. He suddenly found himself buried in a rotation that no longer featured him prominently.

Now officially a free agent, Pierce is already drawing interest. Teams looking to bolster their backfield depth before the playoff push will surely try to sign him up. Pierce’s age, proven production, and ability to handle a heavy workload make him especially appealing to contenders. This is especially true for those dealing with injuries. Alternatively, teams searching for an explosive spark should be interested as well.

Pierce battled multiple injuries this season. That said, he remains a capable and physical runner who can provide immediate value in the right system. With several clubs thin at running back, Pierce’s next landing spot could come quickly.

The Texans, meanwhile, will continue moving forward with their retooled backfield. They look confident in their current rotation. On the flip side, Pierce’s departure underscores how quickly the NFL landscape can shift. Just three years ago, he looked like Houston’s future. Now, he’s searching for a fresh opportunity. Pierce may not have to wait long to find it.