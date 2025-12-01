The Houston Texans are a team on the rise, as they have collected their fourth win in a row on Sunday, taking down the Indianapolis Colts on the road to the tune of a 20-16 score. That win has made the race to the top of the AFC South division a whole lot more interesting, but it was not all that rosy for Houston in Week 13.

For one, rookie safety Jaylen Reed suffered an injury to his right forearm in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Moreover, he is reportedly going to have surgery to address his injury, according to Aaron Wilson of Click2houston.com.

Reed, named a starter after recording 11 tackles and a fumble recovery against the Buffalo Bills, broke a metal plate inside his forearm and will need to have it surgically repaired, per a league source,” Wilson wrote.

Before he left the game, Reed had two solo tackles for the Texans, who held the Colts to just 281 total yards and 17 first downs to Houston's 364 yards and 24 first downs.

A product of the Penn State Nittany Lions football program, the 22-year-old Reed turned heads with his play in Week 12's stunning 23-19 win over the Buffalo Bills at home, in which he racked up 12 total tackles to go with a fumble recovery. Now, he will have to wait some time before he can get back on the field to help the Texans' stop unit that has allowed 19 points or fewer in each of the team's last three outings.

The Texans are third in the AFC South standings with a 7-5 record, behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Colts, who share identical 8-4 slates.