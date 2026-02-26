The Houston Texans did not have the best performance in the playoffs this past season, but their struggles came mostly on offense. CJ Stroud may have had one of the worst performances in his career, as he threw four interceptions in the Divisional Round against the New England Patriots, which led them to a 28-16 loss.

The Texans are looking to switch things up in the offseason, and they recently parted ways with one of Stroud's coaches, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Texans and QB Jerrod Johnson have parted ways, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson had been the quarterbacks coach for the Texans since 2023, when DeMeco Ryans became the head coach. His role was to help guide Stroud, and it made things better since he had known the quarterback since he was a junior in high school. Unfortunately, it looks like both sides seemed to think it was time to part ways, and it will be interesting to see who fills the position now.

The hope is that someone can come in and continue to help Stroud, because his performance against the Patriots led people to believe that he could be on the trading block. The front office immediately shut down those rumors, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2

“Texans general manager Nick Caserio on C.J. Stroud called trade speculation ‘moronic' and emphasized ‘We're not trading C.J. We're glad he's our quarterback,'” Wilson wrote on X.



There's no surprise that Stroud is not on the trading block. He's still a young quarterback and has shown more good than bad throughout his time in the league. The Texans are going to put the best team around him to succeed, and the hope is that they can find themselves in the playoffs once again next season after making the necessary moves in the coming months.