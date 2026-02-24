Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon underwent offseason surgery for a lingering foot/ankle injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 NFL season, according to a report Tuesday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Texans general manager Nick Caserio confirmed Mixon had surgery but did not provide additional clarity on his status.

“No clarity on #Texans injured running back Joe Mixon status, general manager Nick Caserio said former Pro Bowl selection had surgery this offseason @KPRC2,” Wilson wrote.

Mixon, 29, did not appear in a game during the 2025 season as the Texans navigated what Caserio previously described as an unusual or “freak” foot injury. The exact nature of the injury remained unclear throughout the year, and the team offered limited updates while placing Mixon on injured reserve.

Article Continues Below

Texans face uncertainty after Joe Mixon undergoes offseason surgery

Despite Mixon’s absence, Houston finished 12-5 and advanced to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs before losing to the eventual conference champion New England Patriots.

Mixon joined the Texans ahead of the 2024 season following a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first year with Houston, he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 245 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt across 14 games. He also contributed in the passing game with 36 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown.

A former Pro Bowl selection, Mixon has been a key piece in Houston’s offensive plans when healthy. His recovery timeline remains uncertain as the Texans prepare for the 2026 season and evaluate their backfield depth heading into training camp.