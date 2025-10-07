The Houston Texans continue to navigate the season without star running back Joe Mixon, whose recovery from a lingering foot-ankle injury remains uncertain.

Although Mixon became eligible to return weeks ago, head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that the veteran is still “not ready” to take the field, according to reporter Aaron Wilson. The outlook isn’t promising, and there’s growing concern within the organization that Mixon might not play at all in 2025.

It’s an unexpected setback for a player who was supposed to be a cornerstone of Houston’s offense. Mixon, 29, signed a three-year, $27 million extension in 2024 after a strong debut season with the Texans, rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 12 total touchdowns.

His presence was expected to complement the new addition, Nick Chubb, and stabilize the team’s run game. Instead, the Texans have had to move forward without him.

According to a detailed report from Click 2 Houston, Mixon’s foot-ankle issue has been described by league sources as “tough and complicated.” Several insiders expressed doubt that he will play at all this season, noting that the injury required nonsurgical procedures over the offseason and has been slow to heal.

“One source said that the team isn’t counting on any contribution from Mixon this year,” the outlet reported.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio echoed that uncertainty during the team’s bye week press conference. When asked if Mixon could return this season, Caserio said clarity might not come for several more weeks.

Article Continues Below

“In a few weeks, we’ll probably have a better idea,” he said. “He’s making progress. I wouldn’t put a particular timetable on it. Once we kind of get to that period, we’ll probably have a better sense of which way it’s gonna go for the duration of the year.”

For now, Houston is leaning on four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks to carry the load. The Texans currently rank 16th in the NFL in rushing offense, respectable given their injury situation, and Ryans praised Marks after his standout performance in the 26-0 win over the Titans.

Mixon has been spotted in a walking boot earlier this year before transitioning to a lace-up brace over the summer, suggesting some progress but far from a full recovery.

He has reportedly sought multiple opinions and nonsurgical treatments to accelerate healing, but his timeline remains indefinite.

As the Texans prepare for the second half of the season, Caserio’s comments confirm what many already suspected — any return for Mixon in 2025 would be a surprise.