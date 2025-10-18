With the Houston Texans taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, the team does get a negative development on the offensive side of the ball. As the Texans look to exploit any flaw of the Seahawks on Monday night, one player who won't be available will be wide receiver Christian Kirk.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kirk has been “ruled out” for the game in Seattle as he's been dealing with the same hamstring injury that made him miss time to start.

“Texans ruled out WR Christian Kirk for Monday night’s game at Seattle,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As pointed out by Houston reporter Aaron Wilson, Kirk was out for the first two games of the season with a strained hamstring, as the team will look to other receivers to play alongside Nico Collins.

“Kirk was added to the injury report Friday and listed as limited,” Wilson wrote. “He missed the first two games of the year with a strained hamstring. If Kirk can’t go or is limited Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, the Texans will lean on Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel to complement Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins.”

Texans look to build off impressive offensive game without Christian Kirk

Article Continues Below

After the Texans beat the Baltimore Ravens in their last game, the offense is looking to build off their 44-point performance, though the team will be without Kirk, who had four catches for 64 yards. Stroud would say on Thursday that the offense has been making strides, according to Heavy Sports.

“I think we’re starting to find our identity and being versatile,” Stroud told reporters on October 16. “A lot of guys touched the ball against Baltimore. I think that’s a good thing. So, some things we can keep up, and keep up our tempo and getting in and out of the huddle, just operational things, is good. So, keeping all that stuff up.”

At any rate, Houston is currently at a 2-3 record, looking to win three straight games on Monday when they visit Seattle, as the question beyond the outing is the injury status of Kirk.