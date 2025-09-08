The Indianapolis Colts finally snapped an ugly streak in their season opener, and Daniel Jones was at the center of it. With their new quarterback under center, the Colts demolished the Miami Dolphins 33-8, giving the franchise its first Week 1 win since 2013, a drought of nearly 4,400 days, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones delivered in every phase, completing 22-of-29 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores. After beating out Anthony Richardson in camp, his performance validated the decision and gave fans plenty of reason to buy in.

What stood out most weren't just the touchdowns, but the little things Jones executed that showed why the coaching staff trusted him. Head coach Shan Steichen highlighted several moments that might not make highlight reels but shaped the game. Jones adjusted protections on an early drive, buying time to hit rookie tight end Tyler Warren for 22 yards.

Later, he checked out of a bad look on fourth-and-2, turning it into a six-yard completion to Josh Downs. Even simple checkdowns, to Warren for eight yards or Jonathan Taylor to spark a long drive, demonstrated poise and awareness.

”Everyone wants to see the big plays, but those small plays move the needle,” Steichen said after the game.

The win over Miami was comprehensive. Indy's defense picked off Tua Tagovailoa, held the Dolphins scoreless until late in the game, and kept momentum firmly on their side. By halftime, the Indianapolis Colts were up 20-0 and never let Miami back in. Jones' connection with Warren looks promising, and the balanced rushing attack gave Indianapolis control throughout.

Now the question becomes whether Jones can sustain this level. Some fans are already wondering if his resurgence could mirror Sam Darnold's unlikely breakout with the Vikings last year.

Daniel Jones went 10-of-12 for 150 yards and two total touchdowns during Indy's early surge, a start that has quickly shifted the narrative around him. If Week 1 is a sign of things to come, the Colts might finally have stability at quarterback, and maybe even a playoff push in their future.