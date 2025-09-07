Indianapolis Colts fans were nervous about Daniel Jones winning the starting job over Anthony Richardson. But the Colts could not ask for a better start against the Dolphins. Now Colts fans are rallying around Jones after the team's hot start in the season opener.

The Colts jumped out to an early 17-point lead over the Dolphins in the second quarter. Jones played an undeniable role early in the contest.

Jones went 10-of-12 for 150 passing yards and a touchdown en route to the 17-point lead. He also added a rushing touchdown himself to make the score 17-0.

Jones has shown an early rapport with rookie tight end Tyler Warren. The rookie already leads the team with four receptions for 49 yards in the second quarter.

Indianapolis has played well on offense, but they've also received a ton of assistance from their defense early in this game.

Newcomer Cam Bynum intercepted a pass from Tua Tagovailoa during the first quarter after the Dolphins marched past midfield. The Colts signed Bynum to a four-year, $60 million contract during NFL free agency this spring. He is already showing that he is well worth that investment.

Prior to Week 1, it was easy for Colts fans to speculate how quickly Daniel Jones would fail. But now they may be singing a different tune.

If the Colts can finish off the Dolphins in a decisive victory, they may even start dreaming about Jones becoming the next Sam Darnold.

Darnold had a magical 2024 season with the Vikings, reviving his career and winning 14 games. It was perhaps the best storyline of the 2024 season.

Daniel Jones and the Colts could receive a ton of hype if they continue dominating the Dolphins for all four quarters.