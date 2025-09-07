The Indianapolis Colts opened their season with a dominant 33-8 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Leading the way was quarterback Daniel Jones, who proved why he was a first-round pick in his Colts debut.

Jones completed 22-of-29 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. He also ran seven times for 26 yards and another two scores on the ground. After beating out Anthony Richardson during the offseason for the starting quarterback role, Jones' debut pointed towards that being a strong decision.

But in the end, all that matters is wins. Sunday's was monumental for the Colts, as it marked their first Week 1 victory since 2013. It had been nearly 4,400 days since Indianapolis won their last season opener, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jones' first drive with the Colts ended in a field goal. But after Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception. Indianapolis was back in business. Jones the led the Colts on a 14-play, 84-yard scoring drive that ended with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman.

From there, Indianapolis never looked back. They held a 20-0 lead at halftime before going up 30-0 in the fourth. The Dolphins would score a touchdown and convert the 2-point conversion, but it wasn't nearly enough to mount a comeback.

Now Jones and the Colts will be entering Week 2 riding high. They'll be taking on a Denver Broncos team looking to prove they're a true playoff contender. If Jones continues his strong play, there won't only be no more questions about Indianapolis' quarterback situation, but the Colts could be joining the Broncos on that playoff hunt.