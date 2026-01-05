The Indianapolis Colts will have the same coach in 2026. Shane Steichen survived Black Monday and the precipitous fall after a 6-1 start. Additionally, Daniel Jones received an endorsement from Philip Rivers to move forward as the team’s quarterback. The Colts' quarterback said he expects to be ready for training camp after rehabbing his Achilles injury.

Jones talked about his future, according to a post on X by Stephen Holder.

“Obviously, it’s a long process and recovery,” Jones said. “And there’s a time frame to it. You gotta check a lot of boxes along the way. But I expect to be ready to go by training camp. We’ll attack the process and make sure I’m ready to go.”

Jones started 13 games for the Colts this season, guiding them to a record of 8-5 before his injury.

Colts QB Daniel Jones still part of Colts’ future

Jones is a free agent, but Steichen said he expects Jones to remain with the team, according to a post on X by James Boyd.

“#Colts HC Shane Steichen says he believes QB Daniel Jones will want to come back, and the team would like to have him back.”

There is other speculation, but a lot of people around the NFL think he will stay with the Colts, according to ESPN.

“I’ve heard a few theories in the couple of days since Jones injured his Achilles,” Dan Graziano wrote. “One is that it makes sense for him to re-sign with the Colts, since they know him and know he can run their offense. He could rehab with them all offseason and hit the ground running whenever he's cleared. That could be on another one-year deal or maybe a two-year deal with incentives that could make the second year more lucrative if he recovers fully and plays well.”

Graziano pointed to the Vikings as another possible option for the veteran signal caller. Jeremy Fowler mentioned a possible move the Colts could make to lock him into their team.

“If the Colts and Vikings pursue Jones, then he has a nice little market to drive up his demand. But maybe it doesn't get that far,” Fowler wrote. “if Indianapolis puts the franchise or transition tag on Jones. That's not totally off the table after asking around. Those numbers are projected somewhere between $39 million and $46 million. Either way, getting creative with the contract to cover both sides will be important.”