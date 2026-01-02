Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles tear during the Indianapolis Colts' 36-19 Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It led to the team signing Philip Rivers, who had been retired from the league for nearly five years. Now that the club is eliminated from the playoffs, it appears Rivers believes the franchise should go all-in on Jones as its starting quarterback moving forward.

During a guest appearance on the “Up and Adams Show,” with Kay Adams, the 44-year-old quarterback endorsed Jones to be the starter in Indy once he eventually returns from injury. Rivers ultimately liked what he saw from Daniel Jones before he suffered the season-ending injury.

“I hope, and think that they should bring him back,” said Rivers about the Colts and Jones. “He's attacking this rehab. I tell you what, he's been in every day. He's been in every quarterback meeting, he's doing all his rehab stuff, which I know early on for an Achilles, isn't a lot. But he's on it. And he was having just such an unbelievable year… The guys all love him and respect him, and he seems like a great teammate. He's been great in the quarterback room…

Article Continues Below

“No, I think he's gonna get back healthy and hopefully picks up where he left off,” Rivers continued. “I mean, he was playing unbelievably, then gets the broke leg, and he's out there battling on a broken leg for three weeks. And that was starting to heal up… And then that happens in Jacksonville with his Achilles. So, I think he'll pick right back up where he left off, and shoot, if he does that, he's a guy that should be under center here next year.”

Philip Rivers thinks the Colts bring back Daniel Jones as their guy. pic.twitter.com/igyOdAOW6l — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 2, 2026

Daniel Jones was playing like a franchise quarterback before the Achilles injury knocked him out of the season. Through the 13 games played for the Colts this campaign, the 28-year-old quarterback threw for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 68.0% of his pass attempts (career-high). He also recorded five rushing touchdowns for Indianapolis.