The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the surprises so far this season, and they once again have played well in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. The offense has been playing lights out under Daniel Jones, and the pass catchers have been coming up big for him.

One of those receivers who has been big for the Colts is Alec Pierce, but unfortunately, he had to leave the game early, according to John Glennon of the Nashville Post.

“Colts‘ Pierce getting evaluated for concussion, questionable return,” Glennon wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After being evaluated, Pierce was ruled out of the game. The Colts ended up winning the game 41-20, so they probably didn't need Pierce to come back