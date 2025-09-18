The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 to begin the season after earning big wins over the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos. Daniel Jones has been a pleasant surprise, as he's looked like a franchise quarterback early on in his tenure with the team. Leading up to the Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, it sounds like teammate Michael Pittman Jr. thinks Jones' high-quality play is here to stay.

During a guest appearance on “Golic and Golic” on the FanDuel Sports Network, the 27-year-old wide receiver seems to believe that Jones can continue playing at a high level throughout the season. It's safe to say that Pittman is a firm believer in the Colts' new quarterback.

“I think Danny runs out offense great, I mean, when he came in on Day 1, he was a pro, he was poised, and he's done everything right,” said Pittman. “He puts in a ton of work, and I feel like it shows up. So, as long as he keeps on doing what he's been doing, I don't see why this isn't the Daniel Jones that everybody gets to see from here on out.”

As long as he keeps doing what he's been doing, I don't see why this isn't the Daniel Jones that everybody gets to see from here on out" Michael Pittman JR. hypes up new Colts QB Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/vuZgaCydnR — FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN) September 18, 2025

Through two games played so far this season, Jones, who is 28 years old, has thrown for 588 passing yards and two touchdowns while owning a 71.4% completion percentage. He's also leading the league in yards per attempt with 9.3. It's been a wildly impressive start for Daniel Jones, who has stepped in to replace Anthony Richardson as quarterback.

His amazing play comes as a surprise to many, as his tenure with the New York Giants ended after 10 games when the franchise decided to release him from the roster. His time in New York was quite the roller coaster. However, Daniel Jones' final two seasons with the club were nothing to remember.

If he is in fact here to stay, as Michael Pittman Jr. suggests, then Indianapolis very well may have found its quarterback. We'll see if Jones and the Colts can continue their hot streak against a Titans team aiming to win its first game of the season.