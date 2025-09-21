The Indianapolis Colts are battling the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Colts accomplished a feat during the game that they have not done in close to a year. Indianapolis punted for the first time this season in the Week 3 game, per 33rd Team.

The punt came in the second quarter of the Titans game, with Indianapolis winning 17-6. The Colts had to finally kick it away after being stopped at close to mid-field.

The Colts punt for the first time… …this season 👀pic.twitter.com/dOri1JakJv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Colts look to remain undefeated on Sunday. The squad has a 2-0 record on the season.

Colts fans are probably sad to see the punt. Indianapolis has rolled on offense so far this season, with victories over the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. The squad has scored 62 total points in their first two victories.

Colts are a surprise this season in the NFL

The Colts entered the 2025 season with a lot of questions, especially around their offense. Indianapolis didn't have a clear-cut answer at quarterback, with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones both expected to share snaps.

Jones has been the answer for the squad. He had close to 600 passing yards on the season, before the Titans game on Sunday. He had thrown touchdowns in each of the team's first two games. Jones also didn't have an interception in the team's wins over Denver and Miami.

Jones had a rough tenure when he was quarterbacking for the New York Giants. The play caller essentially asked to leave, and the Giants obliged him. He has certainly enjoyed having some new surroundings in Indianapolis. Things are going so well that trade speculation is starting to bubble up around Richardson.

Indianapolis continues to lead Tennessee at time of writing on Sunday.