On Tuesday, head coach Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts made the decision to go with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback. After drafting Anthony Richardson 4th overall in 2023, Richardson will now be the backup to Jones, who signed as a free agent this offseason after a short stint with the Minnesota Vikings. With how much Jones plays this season, the Vikings could be the biggest beneficiaries of this decision.

Shortly after the decision was made, Richardson broke the silence to the media.

Anthony Richardson on losing the quarterback battle: pic.twitter.com/6lpfRNkie8 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 19, 2025

“You gotta respect the decision,” Richardson said. “They feel like he is a better fit for the team, better fit for the outcome of us winning, so you gotta respect it and keep working. It doesn't undermine any of the hard work I have been putting in, and it doesn't say that I haven't improved. We just got to keep stacking on that and keep getting better.”

The Colts will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, and Daniel Jones will likely play the entire game unless an injury occurs. The Colts could have some packages for Richardson in the red zone, but with Jones being a running quarterback as well, it seems that anything Richardson shows on the field, Jones can replicate it.

A lot of Colts fans lost their minds this morning when Jones was announced as the starter.

“The Colts drafted a QB who they knew needed reps to improve and then have found every reason to give him none of those reps. Benched last season. Now Jones is starting.”

“The new standard here is going for 8 wins. So disappointing. Could not be less excited for the upcoming season.”

This season will be a brutal one for the Colts. But one thing is for certain, this team will compete and could surprise some.