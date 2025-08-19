The Indianapolis Colts made a stunning decision on Tuesday morning. Head coach Shane Steichen has decided to go with the former New York Giant quarterback as his team's QB1 to begin the 2025 campaign. Daniel Jones will start over Anthony Richardson for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Not many predicted this situation would happen. The Colts drafted Richardson 4th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has yet to get going in two seasons. Injuries and lack of production have opened the door for a new opportunity.

Daniel Jones was in a similar situation. The Giants drafted him 6th overall in 2019. He played in New York until last season, when he was waived after too many injuries and poor play. After clearing waivers, the Minnesota Vikings signed Jones to their practice squad.

Fast forward to now, the Vikings are now in a better position if Daniel Jones ends up being the regular starter for the Colts. According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings could receive a 4th round compensation pick depending on Jones' playing time. Jones didn't even play for the stellar Vikings team last season. Sam Darnold was the guy after JJ McCarthy was ruled out for the season. Now, all three of Darnold (Seattle Seahawks), Jones, and McCarthy will be starters in Week 1.

Kevin O'Connell deserves a ton of credit for what he is building in Minnesota. The Vikings were one of the best teams in the NFL last year, but they did lose to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs. The Vikings still have a bad taste in their mouths, but they contain a roster worthy of repeating what they showcased last season. If McCarthy is able to pick up where he left off at Michigan, then he will thrive in O'Connell's system.

The Vikings take on the Chicago Bears for Week 1 on Monday Night Football. The Colts will play the Dolphins on Sunday during the early slate of games.