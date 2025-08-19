On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts officially announced that Daniel Jones would be their starting quarterback to open up the 2025 NFL season instead of Anthony Richardson. The Colts' quarterback situation has been one of the most fascinating storylines to watch during this training camp period, and it appears the team favors the veteran experience of Jones over the youth and potential of Richardson.

Still, fans on X, formerly Twitter, weren't so enthused about the Colts' decision.

“Richardson is younger than Shedeur. Richardson is younger than Will Howard. Richardson is younger than Dillon Gabriel. Richardson is younger than Shough. Richardson is younger than Caleb. Richardson is younger than Bo Nix. Richardson is younger than Penix,” noted one fan.

“The new standard here is going for 8 wins. So disappointing. Could not be less excited for the upcoming season,” added another.

Another put the Colts' decision in perspective as it pertains to their process of developing Anthony Richardson.

“The Colts drafted a QB who they knew needed reps to improve and then have found every reason to give him none of those reps. Benched last season. Now Jones is starting,” they wrote.

Other fans were simply irate, with one calling for the Indianapolis brass to “fire every single person associated with the Colts.”

A controversial decision

Daniel Jones signed with the Colts after his experiment with the New York Giants crashed and burned in epic fashion last year.

Meanwhile, the Colts drafted Anthony Richardson in the 2023 draft in hopes of putting him along a development path to eventually resemble someone like Josh Allen.

Richardson's career has been a mixed bag so far, as the young quarterback has shown flashes of the arm talent and athleticism that made him a first round pick to begin with but also has been the league's most erratic quarterback from an efficiency standpoint when he's been under center.

Meanwhile, Jones didn't exactly leave a sparkling reputation behind when he left New York, but he has put together a couple of decent seasons and led the Giants to the NFL divisional round in 2022.

Still, don't expect that to change Colts fans' minds anytime soon.