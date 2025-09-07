The Miami Dolphins couldn’t stop an offense that quickly found its rhythm; wasted no time did the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie tight end Tyler Warren set the tone on the very first snap, hauling in a 14-yard catch from the new quarterback Daniel Jones. That opening play sparked a productive first drive, and Warren finished the series with three receptions for 43 yards, showcasing why he could quickly become one of Jones' go-to targets this season.
From there, Indianapolis kept building momentum, and it was the defense's turn to steal the spotlight. Safety Cam Bynum came up with a big interception in the first quarter, cutting off a pass from Tua Tagovailoa. The play not only stopped Miami's drive but also sent Lucas Oil Stadium into a frenzy.
What followed made just as much noise: Cam Bynum dropped to the turf and broke out the viral C-Nova dance, rolling and kicking his legs in celebration. The clip immediately spread online, drawing laughs from fans across the league on X, formerly Twitter.
The celebration by Cam Bynum 😂😂pic.twitter.com/tMTeJHyMlA https://t.co/OX8oaf1t6Z
From the Colts, Cam Bynum's celebration was more than just a highlight; it was the kind of energy boost new head coach Shane Steichen is counting on. With Jones under center and a revamped roster, Indianapolis is trying to prove it belongs in the AFC playoff conversation. Plays like Bynum's interception, capped with a viral dance, underline a team hungry to make a statement in 2025.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, are still looking to find rhythm. Tagovailoa has struggled early against Indianapolis' secondary, and Tyreek Hill has been kept quiet so far.