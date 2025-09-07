The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of questions to answer as they start the season, and most of it is coming from the offense. After a training camp battle for the starting quarterback position, Daniel Jones won the job and is ready to lead the team. There are some players on the offense to be excited for, and that Jones will have the opportunity to throw to, including rookie tight end Tyler Warren.

In their matchup against the Miami Dolphins, it didn't take long for Jones to find Warren, and it happened on the first play of the game for 14 yards.

Tyler Warren's first NFL catch comes on the first play of the game#MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/FqwGjzhiLs — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Not only did Warren make an impact on the first play of the game, but it was the entire first series for the Colts. He finished the run with three catches for 43 yards. He could end up having a big game in the first regular game of his career, and that could set the precedent for how he performs for the rest of the year.

The Colts already had some key pieces on offense who could make a difference this season, but it will all depend on how Jones performs. He's had his ups and downs throughout his career, but a change of scenery may work out well for him on this new team.

It looks like Jones has found a potential favorite target in Warren, and that may be what he and the offense need to find the success everyone hopes they can find as the season continues.