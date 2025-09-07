Finally, the Indianapolis Colts earned a Week 1 victory. And maybe Daniel Jones will be their quarterback answer. Also, the Colts achieved a feat not seen since 1977 in the domination of the Dolphins, according to a post on X by Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“Expanding on this: the Colts are the 1st team since 1977 to score on every one of their possessions in a game.”

Jones ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Colts snapped the NFL's longest active opening-day winless drought at 11. The final score was 33-8 on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Colts QB Daniel Jones had quite a day

Jones went 22 of 29 for 272 yards, dominating in the first half with 197 yards. Also, he carried seven times for 26 times and scored two rushing touchdowns.

After the game, new team owners Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson each received game balls. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said it was fitting, according to ESPN.

“I just kind of talked about what their dad meant to this organization and then him raising those three daughters and doing it the right way, setting them up for a moment to take over the team,” Steichen said. “I thought it was just really special and really fitting for them.”

For the Dolphins, it was a miserable day.

“When you lose the turnover game (minus-3), you turn the ball over on downs, you run into the kicker, you have 12 guys in the huddle, and you only have 20 minutes with the ball in your possession, that’s a formula for failure and nothing else,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said. “We have one direction to go from here —and it’s the opposite direction of what this effort produced.”

Just how bad was it? Consider this post by Louis-Jacques.

“It's the first time this century the Dolphins have failed to record a defensive stop”