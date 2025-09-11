The Denver Broncos opened their 2025 season with a 20-12 win over the Tennessee Titans, but the victory was clouded by concerns over quarterback Bo Nix and his three turnovers. The second-year quarterback is now considering a change in his approach as the team prepares for Week 2.

The update came after Nix spoke to reporters following Wednesday’s practice, where he took accountability for his mistakes and suggested a shift toward a less aggressive approach. DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing what the 25-year-old quarterback said when asked about the turnovers in the season opener.

“Tough plays. All three of their guys made good plays… in the future maybe not be so aggressive.”

Nix finished with 176 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions, and a lost fumble in a game where Denver’s defense carried the load. The quarterback emphasized the importance of learning from those errors, especially with a tough road ahead.

The upcoming Broncos Week 2 matchup Sunday features a matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts on the road, who are coming off a dominant 33-8 stomping of the Miami Dolphins, led by new starting quarterback Daniel Jones and an opportunistic defense. If Nix dials back his risk-taking, it could signal a strategic shift for a team that now relies heavily on its elite defense and field position.

This evolution may also impact the broader narrative currently surrounding the Broncos offense, as the second-year quarterback has already proven capable of striking that balance. Nix recorded a 93.3 passer rating in 2024, throwing for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 17 games. His 29 touchdown passes were the second-most ever by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, and he led all rookies in both passing yards and touchdowns while finishing as a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, which was ultimately won by Jayden Daniels.

A more measured approach from the Broncos quarterback could help reduce turnovers, but it may also limit the explosive plays that defined his breakout year. The challenge now is finding a way to adjust without losing what made Nix special.