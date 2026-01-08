The Indianapolis Colts finally received long-awaited clarity about their defensive future as star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner directly addressed his recovery, the 2026 NFL season, and the state of the Colts defense. The captain broke his silence Wednesday, offering reassurance after a turbulent end to the Colts’ campaign.

The veteran pass-rusher missed significant time after sustaining a neck injury in early November—an issue that ultimately required season-ending surgery. Buckner's absence was significant, as the All-Pro’s departure coincided with the Colts' collapse after an 8-2 start, with the defense struggling to maintain consistency without its interior anchor.

Buckner’s message on Instagram was reposted by The Athletic’s James Boyd, who shared the message from the defensive tackle to his X (formerly known as Twitter), which highlighted the veteran’s mindset and physical readiness heading into Year 11 of his NFL career.

“Next season I will be complete 🫡”

#Colts DT DeForest Buckner, who recently had neck surgery, shared a Bible passage and message via IG: “Next season I will be complete 🫡” pic.twitter.com/QE39vbKDYq — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 7, 2026

The simple declaration carried weight throughout the organization. More than just optimism, Buckner’s message affirmed his intention to return fully healthy and finish the final year of his contract—quieting speculation around retirement or a possible cap-related exit.

The injury timeline added context to the significance of the update. Buckner briefly returned in December before re-aggravating the injury, which led to surgery just days later. He played in only 10 games, and his absence was immediately felt as the defense faded during a season-ending seven-game losing streak.

For the Colts organization, Buckner’s post represents a measure of stability amid ongoing uncertainty. The front office has retained both general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, doubling down on the belief that the roster’s early-season success was no fluke. Buckner’s commitment reinforces that vision—especially as younger defenders continue to rely on his leadership in the trenches.

As the Colts head into the offseason, Buckner’s message helps reframe the narrative. Rather than bracing for a rebuild clouded by doubt, Indianapolis can now plan around a proven cornerstone. His return sets a tone of accountability and belief—two traits the Colts will need as they attempt to reset expectations in 2026.