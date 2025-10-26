The Indianapolis Colts are well on their way to a 7-1 record, as the team is completely dismantling the Tennessee Titans with a 31-7 lead at the end of the third quarter in Week 8. Running back Jonathan Taylor has been on a tear yet again, as he's looking like the best rusher in the league right now. His 80-yard score has the fanbase convinced he deserves the MVP award this year.

Taylor, who is 26 years old, took off for an 80-yard scamper early in the third quarter. The play began as a run up the middle, but the two-time Pro Bowler took it to the sideline and outran the Titans' defenders for the touchdown.

JONATHAN TAYLOR CAN'T BE CONTAINED 🤯 Taylor goes 80 yards for another Colts touchdown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Un7qNRVpvD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Through three quarters of play, Jonathan Taylor had recorded 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns off just 11 attempts. He's been amazing in this game, along with the entire 2025-26 campaign. So much so that the fanbase believes Taylor deserves to be in the MVP conversation at the midway mark of the season.

“Insert Jonathan Taylor into the MVP conversation. I said it,” said Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic claimed, “Jonathan Taylor has gotta be the league's MVP through eight weeks.”

“Lucas Oil Stadium serenaded Jonathan Taylor in MVP chants after this 80-yard TD run,” said Noah Compton, who is the host of “The Blue Stable” podcast.

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz stated, “Jonathan Taylor for MVP is a real discussion. He [was] still 60/1 [odds] on Tuesday. He’s on track to set the rushing touchdown record. His team is probably the 1 seed. It all tracks for a running back to win the MVP.”

“If Jonathan Taylor isn't your MVP this season, you simply don't know ball,” proclaimed one fan.