The Indianapolis Colts were supposed to struggle in 2025. Predicted to finish with somewhere between four and eight wins by most pundits, this was supposed to be another lost season in Indianapolis. Instead, they've turned Lucas Oil Stadium into a proving ground for championship football, sitting at 6-1 and atop the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 8. The narrative around this team has shifted from skepticism to shock, and now it's time for the rest of the NFL world to catch up to what's happening in the Hoosier State: the Colts are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.​

Their recent 38-24 dismantling of the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't just another win—it was a statement. Against a defense considered one of the league's best, Indianapolis scored at will, with Jonathan Taylor rushing for three touchdowns and Daniel Jones throwing for 288 yards and two scores. This wasn't a fluke performance. This was the blueprint of a championship-caliber team executing at the highest level.​

A Historically Dominant Offense That Can't Be Stopped

The numbers tell a story that even the most ardent skeptics can't ignore. The Colts currently rank second in the NFL in total offense at 380.3 yards per game and lead the entire league in points per game with 33.1. Their offensive efficiency metrics are off the charts—Indianapolis ranks first in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play at 0.18 and leads the league with a staggering 50% scoring rate on possessions. To put that in perspective, they're scoring points on half of their drives, a mark that surpasses even the historic 2013 Broncos team under Peyton Manning.​

The Colts made NFL history in the season's opening weeks by becoming the first team ever to score on their first 10 possessions of a season. While that streak eventually ended, the message was clear: this offense is relentless, balanced, and nearly impossible to stop when firing on all cylinders.​

What makes this unit so dangerous is its versatility. The Colts rank first in rush EPA at 0.11, thanks to Jonathan Taylor's MVP-caliber season, while also sitting sixth in passing EPA. Taylor leads the entire NFL with 697 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns through seven games, averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per carry. He's racked up three touchdowns in three different games this season, consistently delivering when the stakes are highest.​

Daniel Jones' Redemption Story Fuels Championship Dreams

Perhaps no storyline embodies this season more than Daniel Jones' remarkable resurrection. The former New York Giants first-round pick was released midseason in 2024 after five tumultuous years marked by inconsistency and struggles. Most analysts wrote him off as a cautionary tale. Shane Steichen saw something different.​

Jones has been nothing short of sensational in Indianapolis, completing 71% of his passes for 1,790 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just three interceptions through seven games. His passer rating of 105.9 ranks among the league's elite, and his QBR of 80.5 sits second in the entire NFL. More importantly, Jones has shown poise in critical moments, leading the Colts to victory after victory while protecting the football and making smart decisions.​

Colts QB Daniel Jones is first player since at least 1950 to complete two-thirds of his passes, throw for at least 200 yards in each of his first seven games of seasonhttps://t.co/QqiTkb1wp2 pic.twitter.com/Q4P5jyyyCF — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 20, 2025

Head coach Shane Steichen deserves immense credit for this transformation. Known for his ability to maximize quarterback potential—he nearly led Gardner Minshew to the playoffs just a few seasons ago—Steichen has crafted an offensive system that plays to Jones' strengths while surrounding him with elite talent.​

A Transformed Defense Under Lou Anarumo

While the offense grabs headlines, the defense has quietly become a top-tier unit under first-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Indianapolis ranks fourth in the NFL in points allowed per game at just 19.3. Anarumo, who coordinated the Cincinnati Bengals' defense during their Super Bowl run, has implemented an aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme that has completely transformed the unit's identity.​

Lou Anarumo's Colts defense:

17.8 points per game (3rd NFL)

14 sacks (T-5th NFL)

6 interceptions (T-4th NFL)

8 takeaway (T-5th NFL) pic.twitter.com/k1Kn3SP1PR — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) October 6, 2025

The Colts have held opponents to under 10 points twice this season, a feat accomplished by only one other team through six weeks. Anarumo's increased blitz rate—jumping from 26.5% in Cincinnati to over 41% in Indianapolis—has kept opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and off-balance. The addition of safety Cam Bynum from Minnesota and cornerback Charvarius Ward has provided the secondary with veteran leadership and playmaking ability.​

This defense isn't perfect—they rank 19th in total defense and struggle on third down at 29th in the league. But when it matters most, in the red zone and in critical situations, they've consistently made stops. Their ability to limit explosive plays and force opponents into long, methodical drives has been crucial to Indianapolis' success.​

The Road Ahead and Championship Potential

At 6-1, the Colts hold the AFC's No. 1 seed and control their own destiny. Their remaining schedule includes matchups against Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Kansas City, Houston, Jacksonville, Seattle, and San Francisco. While challenges remain—particularly the Week 12 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs—this team has shown it can compete with anyone.​

These aren't the Colts of the past few seasons—teams that flirted with mediocrity and collapsed down the stretch. This is a complete football team with an elite offense, a stout defense, and the coaching staff to guide them through adversity. They've beaten quality opponents convincingly, showing resilience in close games and dominance when they've had the chance to impose their will.