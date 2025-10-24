The Indianapolis Colts will face off against the Tennessee Titans for the second and final time in the regular season, and they'll be getting one of their key receivers back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Colts WR Josh Downs has cleared concussion protocol, coach Shane Steichen announced,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Downs entered concussion protocol after the Colts' Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and he didn't play against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Downs out, Daniel Jones had to rely on Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, and others, and it was enough to get them the win.

Getting Downs back is big for the Colts, as he's recorded 26 catches this season for 217 yards and one touchdown. Out of 26 of Downs' receptions, 15 of them have been for first downs.

Jones has been getting his receivers in easy situations to make plays, which has been the big difference with the team this season. When the Colts played the Titans earlier this season, they won 41-20, and Pittman made some comments after the game that showed that the opposing team wasn't ready for what was coming to them.

“Saw it on the pre-game intros. They kinda looked a little sluggish, they were kinda walking around, nobody was really bouncing,” Pittman said. “Right then and there we all sat there and were like ‘They don't want to play today.'”

The Titans will look a little different this time around, with them firing Brian Callahan since then, and they may come out with some better energy. It probably won't matter to the Colts, as they'll be ready for whatever the Titans throw at them.

The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, and as they get Downs back on offense, they'll continue to play at a high level.