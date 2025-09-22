The Indianapolis Colts continued to keep the good times rolling on Sunday, picking up their first division win of the season in a 41-20 rout of the Tennessee Titans to get to 3-0 overall on the young season. The Colts were never in danger of this one, getting a pick-six off of Cam Ward in the first minutes of the game and never looking back.

The Colts went into halftime with a 20-6 lead after the Titans botched the end of the half, and they were never threatened over the final two quarters. After the game, star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. gave a damning indictment of his division rivals, via Jeremy K. Gover.

“Saw it on the pre-game intros. They kinda looked a little sluggish, they were kinda walking around, nobody was really bouncing,” Pittman said. “Right then and there we all sat there and were like ‘They don't want to play today.'”

Pittman had a great day against a sluggish Titans squad, leading the Colts in both catches and yards with six grabs for 73 yards and a touchdown. Daniel Jones was very sharp again, taking care of the football and finishing with a 94.1 QBR.

On the other side, the Titans dropped to 0-3 with a performance that looked about like Pittman said it looked. They were sloppy, undisciplined and mostly unprepared. Within 60 seconds, the Colts had already gotten on the board with a defensive touchdown that was a pretty inexcusable from Ward, and the Titans then botched the end of the first half with a chance to get within one score at the break.

Instances like that one, where Tennessee was forced to take a delay of game penalty despite having two timeouts worth of time to make up its mind about what it wanted to do on fourth down, have been happening far too often under Brian Callahan over the last two years. That is an indictment in itself, and Pittman's comments about the Titans' readiness to play a division game early in the season on Sunday will only add some heat to Callahan's seat.