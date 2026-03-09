The Indianapolis Colts were in trouble of losing Alec Pierce in free agency, as it was expected that he would test the market. In the end, it looks like Pierce didn't want to leave, and he still got a huge contract from the Colts, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Free agent WR Alec Pierce has agreed to terms to remain in Indianapolis on a historic 4 year $114M deal that will make him the highest paid free agent receiver in NFL History. The deal negotiated by agents Mike Swenson and CJ LaBoy, came together overnight and contains $84m in guarantees, $60m fully guaranteed at signing, and a max package of $116M,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It was expected that Pierce could have made $27 million a year on the open market, and negotiations could have come down to the wire between him and the Colts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He also had interest from the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots.

The one thing that the Colts held their hats on to possibly bring Pierce back was his relationship with Daniel Jones.

“What helps Indy's case is that Pierce is close with Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and, if everything is equal, would like to stay in Indianapolis,” Fowler wrote. “There's still hope for Indy, but Pierce's market will dictate his direction. His upside and penchant for chunk yardage are attractive to teams.”

It looks like that relationship did its part, and the Colts will try to recreate some of the success they had on offense last season with those two.

Pierce had the best season of his career last season, as he finished with 47 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Colts had one of the best offenses in the league through the first half of last season, but slowed down tremendously after Jones went down with his injury.