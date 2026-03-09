The Indianapolis Colts made an offensive splash, and then an offensive subtraction. But they added to the defense. They beefed up their defense with an ex-Titans edge rusher, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“The #Colts are signing former #Titans standout edge Arden Key to a 2-year deal worth up to $20M with $11M guaranteed, source said. The deal was done by Tory Dandy of Athletes First.”

Key is an eight-year NFL veteran with no Pro Bowls on his resume. Also, Key has only had one season with double-digit starting assignments over the past three seasons. And from 2019-2022, he only had three total starts.

Colts hope DE Arden Key can provide a boost

Certainly, the Colts know they aren’t getting a superstar in the 29-year-old Key. He’ll turn 30 in May. But he should add depth, according to indystar.com.

“Key is expected to be a rotational edge rusher for the Colts, rather than a bona fide starter for a Colts team that could lose close to 1,500 snaps at the position with the potential departures of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis,” Joel A. Erickson wrote.

General manager Chris Ballard said the team knows it must do more to get the team back in contention shape for 2026.

“We do have work to do,” Ballard said. “Unfortunately, last year, when Tyquan (Lewis) got hurt, and Samson (Ebukam) got hurt, it affected the group. We’ve definitely got to add fuel to that position, players.”

Key has been able to get to the quarterback at times. He’s had at least four sacks in each of the last five seasons. However, his career high is 6.5.

The Colts have made some serious moves to be among the Super Bowl contenders. Included in the mix was last year's trade for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner.