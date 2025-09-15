The Indianapolis Colts are turning out to be one of the early surprises in the 2025 NFL regular season. Led by a new quarterback in Daniel Jones, who is having some sort of career revival in Indianapolis, the Colts have won their first two assignments. They defeated the Miami Dolphins in blowout fashion in Week 1, 33-8.

On Sunday, Indianapolis struck again, as it came away with a thrilling 29-28 come-from-behind victory over Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos.

Not to be forgotten in the Broncos game was the performance of Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, who went off for 165 rushing yards on 25 carries. Although he was not able to find the end zone on the ground, he did via air, as he had 50 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches and a couple of targets. The Colts' hot start has also grabbed the attention of Indiana Fever superstar point guard Caitlin Clark.

“Jonathan Taylor is like that.. Big win for the colts !!!” the former Iowa Hawkeyes star wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Colts survived Denver, thanks in large part to a penalty called on the Broncos as Indianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader missed a field goal attempt from 60 yards out with no time left in regulation. But the penalty gave him another shot, this time from just 45 yards away, and he drained it to give the Colts their second win of the season.

Before those field goal tries, the Colts had Taylor rushing seven times on Indianapolis' final drive. Indianapolis wanted to burn as much time on the clock as possible while keeping the drive alive, and with the Colts trailing the Broncos by two points.

With the yards he gained rushing the ball against the Broncos, Taylor also tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson for the second-most 100 rushing yards games in franchise history, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Clark can continue following Taylor and the Colts' journey in the 2025 season, but she also has her focus on the Fever, who are playing the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.