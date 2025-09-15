For the first time since 2009, the Indianapolis Colts started the season with back-to-back wins. They escaped the Denver Broncos, 29-28, on Sunday, with Spencer Shrader providing the game-winning field goal.

Shrader initially came up short on a 60-yard attempt with no time left. But a penalty on the Broncos gave him another chance. This time, with the entire Lucas Oil Stadium glued on him, he completed the 45-yard attempt.

The nail-biting contest was a stark difference from the Colts' rout of the Miami Dolphins, 33-8, in Week 1, but they showed that they can also pull off a pressure-packed victory.

After the game, Jonathan Taylor said there's a different vibe to the team this season.

“I just think that there's a little bit of something extra. Of course, we know that we're honoring Mr. (Jim) Irsay and, of course, we know that he's looking down (on us), and we know that we have a little bit of that blessing on us,” said Taylor in a video shared by WISH-TV News' Angela Moryan.

Irsay, the owner of the Colts, passed away during his sleep in May. He was 65 years old.

But apart from divine intervention, Taylor stressed that they are all in on ending their four-year drought in the playoffs. Indianapolis hasn't been to the Super Bowl since losing to the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

“It's just about that focus, that emphasis in each and every single week and understanding that we're on a mission. For us to be able to play for one another—offense, defense, special teams—playing that complementary ball, that's how we're going to win games,” added the Colts running back.

He also underscored their resolve in their gutsy win over the Broncos, who fell to 1-1.

“I think it was just that fight, that consistency. At the end of the day, you have to play like it's your last, until the clock strikes zero. As long as there's time on the clock, you have a chance, and I think that's just the way and the mentality that we have been playing these past two games,” noted Taylor.

“If we continue to do that, we're really a tough team to beat.”

He had two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown against Denver.

The Colts will look to remain undefeated against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.