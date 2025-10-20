The Indianapolis Colts are surging this season! They have defied all expectations and currently sit with a 6-1 record through seven games. They've been the best team in the AFC all season long, and it's thanks to the sudden improvement of their offense. The two key pieces to their success this season are Daniel Jones' revival and a return to form from Jonathan Taylor.

While Jones might have most of the attention with the narratives around him, Taylor has been equally as impressive, if not more. The Colts running back's ability to gain yardage in seemingly impossible situations has given his team some much-needed breathing room. It also helps that Taylor is a constant threat to get into the end zone.

The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't keep him out of the end zone in Week 7. Taylor had three rushing touchdowns for the Colts in Week 7, marking the third time the running back has done it this season. With that, Taylor is joining elite company, per Stephen Holder.

Article Continues Below

“Colts making weekly history,” Holder posted on X. “Here's some: Jonathan Taylor became the 4th player with three separate games with 3 rushing TDs within his team’s first 7 games. The others: Jim Brown (1958), Priest Holmes (2004), and Derrick Henry (2021). Crazy.”

Taylor's running has been the engine behind the Colts' success this season. After a down year in 2024, the former All-Pro running back has returned to his previous form this season. He's already gotten 697 yards through seven games this season, finding the end zone ten times. He's currently leading the league in both categories, a testament to how much Indiana leans on his running this season.

The Colts beat the Chargers this week to continue their solo stay on top of the AFC. Jones was once again highly efficient as a passer, completing 23 of his 34 passes for 288 yards and throwing two touchdowns.