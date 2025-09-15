The Indianapolis Colts' investment in defensive back Cam Bynum is paying off nicely so far in the 2025 NFL regular season. Bynum, who signed a four-year contract worth $60 million with Indianapolis in March, grabbed attention with his stellar play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

With just under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Colts trailing Denver by five points, Bynum stepped up and picked off a pass by Broncos quarterback Bo Nix intended for wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Widely regarded as the best in the NFL today when it comes to celebrations, Bynum asked for the help of Indianapolis' mascot, Blue, to celebrate his interception in the end zone. Bynum put the ball inside his uniform and shook his hips just like Blue usually does.

Camryn Bynum and the Colts mascot hit the same celebration after his interception 🤣pic.twitter.com/GBXhyF3vK5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

That interception was followed by a made field goal at the end of a seven-play drive by the Colts to cut their deficit down to two points. The Broncos then missed their own field goal try with a little over three minutes left in regulation. With just two points to overcome, Indianapolis walked off with a win to the tune of a 29-28 score after kicker Spencer Shrader made the game-winning field goal.

Bynum now has an interception in each of his first two games with the Colts, as he also came away with one in Week 1's 33-8 demolition of the Miami Dolphins at home.

Article Continues Below

“Why can't I have one every single game this year… I'm trying to touch double-digit picks,” the former California Golden Bears defensive back shared after the Broncos game (h/t Up & Adams).

Before coming over to Indianapolis, the 27-year-old Bynum suited up for the Minnesota Vikings for four seasons, during which he garnered eight interceptions to go along with 342 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks through 65 games.

As for the Colts, they improved to 2-0, their first such start to a season since 2009. Quarterback Daniel Jones is proving to be the answer under center for Indianapolis, as he passed for 588 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions in two games with his new team.

Bynum and the Colts will shoot for a 3-0 start in Week 3, when they play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for their first road game of the season.