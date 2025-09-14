The Indianapolis Colts faced the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. Coming off a big win over the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis hoped to move to 2-0 on the young season. Unfortunately, it appeared they had lost after a missed 60-yard field goal attempt from kicker Spencer Shrader. However, there was a flag on the play.

The Broncos were penalized for leverage when defending the kick. This is a 15-yard penalty, making the re-kick a 45-yard attempt. Shrader did not attempt a try over 40 yards during this game. But in this moment, he drilled the 45-yarder down the middle. The Colts won 29-28, moving to 2-0 on the year.

Article Continues Below

SPENCER SHRADER WINS IT FOR THE @COLTS! pic.twitter.com/LIjazH29Sj — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is a developing story. More to come.