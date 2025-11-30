The Cleveland Browns took a tough loss at home in Week 13, going down 26-8 against the San Francisco 49ers. Next Sunday, the Browns will look to rebound in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, and head coach Kevin Stefanski says they will do so with rookie Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, despite the tough results this week.

“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders will start next Sunday vs. Titans, per HC Kevin Stefanski,” NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe tweeted on Sunday afternoon after the game.

Sanders was 16-of-25 for 149 yards with a touchdown pass and no interceptions. He was also sacked three times on the afternoon.

With 253 total yards of offense and 4.2 yards per play, the Browns actually moved the ball better than the 49ers in the loss. However, the team lost two fumbles in big spots, and that ultimately doomed them to the L column.

When the Browns take on the Titans in Week 14, it will be the third start of Sanders' young career. He will look to get his second win after beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. There is a solid chance that happens, as the Browns have been decent at home this season and the Titans are one of the worst teams in the NFL this year. They lost 25-3 to the Jaguars in Week 13 to drop to 1-11.

Another win for Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, could earn him the starting job for the rest of the team's games. Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel has failed to impress, and now the team needs to figure out what they have in Sanders before possibly taking another QB high in the 2026 draft.