Apparently, Philip Rivers is still the man in Indianapolis.

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Colts’ 18–16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks became the most-watched Colts game in the local CBS market in five years, based on data from CBS Sports, per AwfulAnnouncing. That spike came with Rivers under center, marking his first NFL start since January 2021 and proving his presence still resonates well beyond the stat sheet.

Indianapolis did not get the result it wanted, but the broadcast got exactly what networks crave. Rivers’ return carried nostalgia, curiosity, and just enough chaos to pull in casual fans alongside diehards. A 44-year-old quarterback stepping out of retirement to steady a playoff-chasing team created a storyline that traveled fast, even in a season filled with quarterback turnover.

Rivers finished 18-of-27 for 120 yards with one touchdown and one interception, numbers that reflected the game plan more than his arm strength. The Colts leaned heavily on clock control and Jonathan Taylor, building a 13–6 halftime lead. Rivers capped the second quarter with a short touchdown pass to Josh Downs, his 422nd career scoring throw, before the offense stalled after the break.

Why Rivers Still Moves the Market

The second half told a different story. Indianapolis managed just 41 yards on three straight punts to open the half, allowing Seattle to hang around. A 60-yard field goal by Blake Grupe briefly pushed the Colts ahead late, but Jason Myers answered with a 56-yarder in the final seconds to seal it.

Even with the loss, the ratings jump said plenty. Rivers’ lone season with the Colts in 2020 left a lasting impression, both statistically and culturally. His familiarity with Shane Steichen’s offense also added credibility to the move, as did reports that Rivers had stayed sharp while coaching high school football and staying in regular contact with the staff.

Sunday’s viewership surge highlighted a simple truth. Familiar names still matter, especially in a market searching for stability. For one afternoon, Philip Rivers gave Indianapolis that, and the audience showed up.