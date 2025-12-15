The Kansas City Chiefs are out of contention for a spot in the NFL playoffs. But it got worse for them on Sunday, as superstar Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious knee injury during the game.

Following the 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the Chiefs officially announced the nature of Mahomes' lower-body injury.

“Injury Update on QB Patrick Mahomes: An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game. Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options,” Kansas City wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mahomes was trying to will the Chiefs to at least tie the score late in the fourth quarter, but instead suffered the injury as he was brought down from behind by the Chargers' defense.

In what turned out to be Mahomes' final game in the 2025 NFL season, the three-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player went just 16-for-28 for 189 passing yards. He did not have a passing touchdown and was intercepted once while absorbing five sacks for a loss of 21 yards, though he had a rushing score on two carries.

The Chargers' completion of a regular-season sweep of Kansas City dropped the Chiefs to 6-8. The Chiefs are also now on a three-game losing streak, which they will attempt to end in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans on the road at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

With Mahomes done for the rest of the season, Kansas City will get the ball to Minshew Gardner, who takes over as the team's QB1.