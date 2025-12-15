The Philadelphia Eagles have been struggling badly by their own standards. Going into their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Eagles had lost three consecutive games and quarterback Jalen Hurts was being questioned after a brutal performance in the team's Monday night football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The quarterback had an answer with his performance in the Eagles 31-0 rout of the Raiders. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hurts also ran 7 times for 39 yards and dictated the pace of the game. He bumped helmets with wideout A.J. Brown after a 4th quarter touchdown pass and that gesture seemed to release a lot of the tension that has been surrounding the team during the losing streak.

The quarterback was calm and confident after the game, and said there was no loss of confidence in his ability. “Everybody needs to remember where I come from and how I’m built,” Hurts said.

Sirianni said Eagles got back to its normal personality

The pressure appeared to mount on head coach Nick Sirianni as well as Hurts as the losing streak continued, but the Eagles head coach said it was just a matter of attacking the game in the team's normal fashion.

“We've been committed to playing Eagles football and doing the things we need to do to play Eagles football,” Sirianni said. “That’s tough, detailed, together, and that happens during the week. If we rode the wave of the outside noise, then you’re not able to do that.”

In addition to Hurts' sharp performance, tight end Dallas Goedert made a significant contribution as he had 6 receptions for 70 yards including two touchdowns. Running back Saquon Barkley was not dominant, but he had 22 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles recorded their first shutout since the 2018 season and they limited the Raiders to 46 rushing yards. Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett was 15 of 25 for 64 yards with 1 interception. He was sacked 4 times for 35 yards in losses.