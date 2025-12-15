The Baltimore Ravens shut out the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 in their Week 15 matchup. Baltimore's defense was relentless in this one, as the unit attacked Joe Burrow throughout the entire game. After the contest, linebacker Roquan Smith had an opinion about Burrow that he made public.

While talking with media members, Smith claimed that he believes the 29-year-old quarterback was “rattled” by the pressure the Ravens brought on Sunday, according to Josh Tolentino of The Baltimore Sun. Roquan Smith liked what he saw from his defense to get after the Bengals' star.

“I thought our d-line played a really good game getting pressure on Burrow throughout the game, and it rattled him,” said Smith. “He wasn't the same. So, I think that's just something we have to use more moving forward. And just keep letting those guys loose, and those guys continue to keep pressure on whoever we're playing.”

Roquan Smith says the defense’s pressure “rattled” Joe Burrow in the shutout pic.twitter.com/JMe1hBaw6O — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 14, 2025

It's hard to argue with Roquan Smith's comments. The Ravens' defense got after Joe Burrow early and often, as the two-time Pro Bowler finished the Week 15 matchup with 225 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 64.1% of his pass attempts. Baltimore also managed to sack Burrow three times.

Smith, who is 28 years old, had himself a heck of a day as well. The eight-year veteran led the Ravens in tackles with 14 combined tackles (eight solo). He was all over the place and played a major role in helping Baltimore advance to a 7-7 record.

Due to the win, the Ravens remain in the playoff bubble. The team is ninth right now. However, due to the AFC North leader, the Pittsburgh Steelers, only being 7-6 pending the results of their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Miami Dolphins.