The Indianapolis Colts made one of the biggest moves at Tuesday's trade deadline. Indianapolis acquired superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner from the Jets in exchange for multiple draft picks. The Colts just got a positive update on Gardner's health ahead of his potential debut in Germany.

Gardner has cleared concussion protocol and will address reporters Thursday morning, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Sauce remained in concussion protocol on Wednesday but still practiced for the Colts. Head coach Shane Steichen also noted that he expected Gardner to play in Sunday's game in Germany against the Falcons.

The Colts would love to have Gardner available right away after prying him away from the Jets. He could lock down Drake London and give Indy a much better chance to win in Week 10.

Gardner should slide into the starting lineup alongside Jonathan Edwards and Kenny Moore II if he is available to play this weekend.

But either way, clearing concussion protocol means that Sauce will be able to play for the Colts very soon.

Sauce Gardner was left in the dark about Colts trade per NFL insider

The Sauce Gardner trade shocked the entire NFL landscape on Tuesday. That includes Gardner himself.

Sauce was kept in the dark about Tuesday's Colts trade according to NFL insider Peter Schrager. Gardner apparently did not hear about the trade until it had already been finalized.

“I will tell you, Sauce had no idea he was being traded,” Schrager said via The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “Other teams around the league were texting me like, ‘Did you know he was up for sale?’ I’m like, ‘He wasn’t up for sale unless you offer two picks and a wide receiver that they could use on their team today.’”

The addition of Sauce could completely change Indy's defense overnight. He signed a four-year, $120 million extension with New York earlier this year. That means that the Colts have contract control over Gardner for the prime years of his career.

It will be fascinating to see how Sauce fits in with the Colts, whenever he makes his debut.

Colts vs. Falcons kicks off at 9:30AM ET on Sunday from Berlin.