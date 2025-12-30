The Indianapolis Colts are weighing their future at the quarterback position and have decided to sit Philip Rivers in Week 18. Riley Leonard will start over Rivers against the Texans, according to a post on X by Jeremy Fowler.

“The Colts are expected to start rookie Riley Leonard on Sunday against the Texans, sources told @HolderStephen and me.

After three games with Philip Rivers and the Colts falling out of the playoffs, Indy will get a look at the rookie.”

Rivers had a nice three-game ride as the Colts' un-retired starter. He passed for 544 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Colts turn to QB Riley Leonard

It will be the first start of Leonard’s career. The rookie from Notre Dame has appeared in four games, throwing for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rivers came out of retirement after Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury. He said he had no regrets about the brief comeback. And he did better than most people expected.

One thing to note about Rivers is that he won’t be eligible for Hall of Fame consideration again until 2031.

Rivers said he was thankful for the opportunity, according to c0lts.com.

“If it's the last one, it's the last one,” Rivers said. “I thought the last one was walking off the field in Buffalo (in January 2021). We're walking up that tunnel, and I was fine with it. And that one had tears, and those few days after it, and I was at peace with that being the last one.

“So certainly, if it is, I got three bonus games that I never saw coming and couldn't be more thankful that I got the opportunity.”

The Colts have a record of 8-8 and won't be playing for anything other than pride against the Texans. Well, there is the idea of finishing above .500 for the season. And that's certainly something to consider. Whether Leonard will give them a good chance remains to be seen.

But as tough as the Texans' defense is, Leonard will likely struggle.