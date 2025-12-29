The Green Bay Packers are riddled with injuries. They were blown out in their Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but the team still clinched a postseason berth on Christmas Day because the Detroit Lions lost. Green Bay's most detrimental injury happened when Micah Parsons tore his ACL. The star edge rusher who was traded for in the offseason will miss the rest of this season. Jordan Love has also been out with a concussion.

The Packers need their quarterback to return soon if they are to have any hope of a postseason run. Love's replacement, Malik Willis, has actually played admirably in relief of the starter, though. He was not to blame for the Packers' most recent loss, and he has played so well that some fans are wondering if he is deserving of another chance to be a starting quarterback somewhere.

A lot of NFL draft busts don't pan out with certain teams, not because of their talent level, but because the situation didn't allow for it. Willis, for example, was only given three starts by the Tennessee Titans before they moved on at the quarterback position to Will Levis. Cam Ward has even since taken the Titans quarterback reins from Levis.

Willis was a raw prospect who needed time to grow and learn from his mistakes, and he was never afforded that opportunity. He has flashed the potential that was always there during his time as the Packers' backup quarterback. So, in addition to Willis, what recent draft busts or benched players deserve another chance to start and prove that they belong in the NFL?

5. Treylon Burks, WR

Treylon Burks was drafted with the pick that was acquired when the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown away. Because the trade was essentially a receiver-for-receiver deal, expectations were high for Burks right away. The Arkansas product did not live up to expectations despite there being plenty of opportunity with the Titans continuously having an underwhelming receiver corps.

The root of Burks' problems stemmed from injury issues. He was limited to just 27 games over his three seasons with the Titans, and the team eventually decided to cut their losses. Burks' on-field production was underwhelming, too, as he only had one touchdown with the Titans.

Burks is now on the Washington Commanders, and he has flashed the potential scouts saw in him when he was drafted 18th overall. Most notably, Burks had a highlight-worthy, one-handed catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, who are one of the best defensive teams in the NFL. If Burks can remain healthy, there is a path for him to become a long-term starter with the Commanders. Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin are the top two options, but there isn't a third receiver to write home about. Jayden Daniels had a rough sophomore campaign, but he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, and he should return to form next year.

4. Evan Neal, OL

The New York Giants have had their fair share of draft misses along the offensive line in recent years. Evan Neal, the seventh overall pick in 2022, was one such miss. The offensive tackle from Alabama was another victim of injury woes. He has even missed all of this season with a hamstring issue.

Before being put on injured reserve, the Giants converted Neal to offensive guard. Upon his return next season, Neal will now have positional versatility. He is a mountain of a man who excels in run blocking. If he can clean up his pass blocking and penalty issues, he can still become a high-quality starting lineman.

That likely won't come with the Giants, though, as New York declined his fifth-year option. Neal deserves a second chance to live up to his pre-draft billing, though.

3. Anthony Richardson, QB

Anthony Richardson was drafted fourth overall in 2023. The Indianapolis knew that he was a project, but his raw physical and athletic traits were worth the gamble. Richardson is 6-foot-4, 244 pounds. He is both fast and strong as a ball carrier, which led to some pegging him as a Cam Newton-level rusher.

Richardson also has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and he can thrive throwing the football deep down the field. Processing plays, diagnosing defenses, and throwing accurate passes were Richardson's issues coming into the NFL, but these were areas the Colts hoped he'd develop at.

With time, perhaps he would have, but Richardson just wasn't given much playing time. The Florida product definitely wasn't given as much of a chance as the average fourth-overall pick is. Richardson was plagued by injuries in his first two seasons before he lost a quarterback competition to Daniel Jones in year three.

Granted, Richardson's injury issues stemmed from his reckless play style, and the Colts' offense went to the next level when Jones took over. Richardson also never showed much development when it came to his accuracy. Still, his physical traits are worth taking another shot at. Jones will be out for the season next year because of his Achilles injury, so the Colts should give Richardson one more try. Bryce Young is a recent example of a high draft pick who was benched by his team, just to eventually thrive once given another opportunity. Perhaps Richardson will be the next redemption story.

2. Malik Willis, QB

Willis, like Richardson, had all of the athletic traits coming out of college, but the team that drafted him didn't have the patience that he needed while really learning the professional game. The Titans only took the quarterback in the third round in 2022, but he was considered by many to be a first-round prospect, and he is viewed as one of the bigger draft day fallers in recent memory.

Willis only started three games for the Titans before they took on another quarterback project in Levis. Levis didn't work out either, so if it wasn't for the fact that Tennessee was able to draft Ward, they'd likely be pinching themselves for never giving Willis a fair shot.

Willis has shown his talent level in limited opportunities with the Packers. In Green Bay's recent loss, the Packers were defeated even though the team didn't punt once. Willis completed 18 of his 21 passes for 288 yards. His recent success might serve as a tryout to eventually get a shot elsewhere. Willis might not have what it takes to be a full-time starter, but he could be given another chance to prove himself.

1. Kyler Murray, QB

Kyler Murray shouldn't be viewed as a full-blown draft bust. He hasn't quite met the expectations of a number one overall pick, though. Murray is currently listed as being out because of a foot injury, but some considered Jacoby Brissett's promotion as a soft benching for Murray. Now, it seems inevitable that Murray will be playing for a new team going forward.

Teams in need of a quarterback who won't have the draft capital to secure a premier prospect should be calling the Arizona Cardinals to work out a trade package for Murray. He is a solid rushing quarterback with a great ability to scramble and a knack for making big plays.

At worst, Murray is still an average starting quarterback. He has 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns through the air already, yet he is still just 28 years old. Whichever team gives Murray another chance to start would get more than just a bridge quarterback; they could get a legitimate franchise player.